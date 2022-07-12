Revamped Pirates Competition stretched to a few months

(CNS): The annual Pirates Festival is undergoing another change and instead of a condensed version as was the case in 2021, the plan this year is to bring back the Heritage Days where each district hosts its own event at two-week intervals, beginning in September. The new three-month festival starts on 3 September with a kick-off event. Then on 17 September, the first Heritage Day events will be held in East End. The pirates are due to land on 12 November, and the main events take place the following weekend.

The goal is to support Cayman’s recovering tourism sector and promote local vendors, entrepreneurs and artists, according to officials.

At a press conference last week to announce the revamped festivities, culture Minister Bernie Bush, a former director of the festival, said the new extended festival aimed to preserve the best aspects of previous Pirates Weeks while developing new elements for both residents and tourists. Expanding the party to three months…