Revealed: How Russia’s safety service preys on younger activists to show them into informants





Now he says he is seeking asylum in the Netherlands, as he walks warily around the canals of Amsterdam, telling CNN about his recruitment as an informant, his betrayal of the opposition groups he joined, and why he got out.

“If we believe their words, they really think that the CIA is trying to facilitate a revolution in Russia and that Navalny is an agent from the CIA,” Sokolov said of the FSB, the service that replaced the KGB when the Soviet Union fell. “They deploy huge amounts of resources and effort not to let the revolution happen in Russia. They are looking for a foreign enemy.”

Sokolov’s revelations are shining a rare light on the inner workings of the Kremlin’s secretive security service and come as part of a string of recent defections from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. CNN contacted the FSB and the CIA for comment on this story. The FSB did not respond and the CIA declined to comment. CNN has seen no credible evidence or claim of US government involvement in…