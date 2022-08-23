RevivedRevived Iran nuclear deal is ‘nearer now than it was two weeks in the past’ however gaps stay, US State Division spokesperson says





“A deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago, but the outcome of these ongoing discussions still remains uncertain as gaps do remain,” Ned Price said at a State Department briefing.

In early August, the European Union put forward what its top diplomat Josep Borrell called “a final text” to restore the deal and called for answers from Washington and Tehran. Iran submitted its response last week; the US has yet to respond. Borrell said Monday that the Iranian response was “reasonable.”

On Monday, Price said that the US was still conducting consultations, telling reporters, “We are working as quickly as we can, as methodically as we can and as carefully as we can see to it that our response is complete. It takes into account the Iranian feedback and we’ll provide that to the EU as soon as we’re able.” He also said the US was “conveying (its) feedback directly and privately to the EU,” which serves as mediator between the two sides.

Price indicated Iran had complicated the…