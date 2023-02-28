Revolve Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Revolve Renewable Power Corp. REVV (“Revolve” or the “Company“) an owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ending December 31, 2022 (Q2 FY2023). All amounts reported are in US dollars.

In Q2 FY2023 the Company continued to make strong progress in both its utility scale development and Distributed Generation (or “DG”) business units. As at the quarter end the Company had an operational DG portfolio of 2.85MW, DG projects under construction of 6.2MW and utility scale projects under development of 3,600MW.

Key business and financial highlights for Q2 FY2023 included: