Rexford Industrial Announces Pricing of $300 Million of 5.000% Senior Unsecured … – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) REXR, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that its operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. (the “operating partnership”), has priced a public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 98.975% of the principal amount and will mature on June 15, 2028. The offering is expected to settle on March 30, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general management activities that may include funding future acquisitions, funding redevelopment or repositioning activities or the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Mizuho and US Bancorp acted as joint book-running managers; Capital One Securities and Truist Securities acted as senior co-managers and Citizens Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Regions Securities LLC, Scotiabank and Roberts & Ryan acted as co-managers of this offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company and the operating partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement…