RGM Security Ltd. Providing Free Book on Security Threat Awareness and Prevention: The Complete Guide

RGM Security Ltd., an award-winning security Services Company from Wales is pleased to share that they are now offering a free book on Security Threat Awareness and Prevention: The Complete Guide. Almost all the workplaces, irrespective of their niche, usually operate in a safe environment. However, it is important for them to be aware and be prepared. And the first step to achieving this is to train the employees about threat awareness and enforcing prevention tactics. The security threats can be different based on the workplace and their operations. They can be classified into Personnel Security, Physical Security, and Digital Security.

The book on Security Threat Awareness and Prevention: The Complete Guide offers detailed information on how to prepare, plan and avoid threats and more. RGM Security offers a comprehensive range of security services and solutions. The first free consultation involves carrying out a weakness assessment of the site by the security experts. RGM also offers threat awareness training sessions for businesses of all sizes. The staff will be trained on how to respond to a certain situation and handle the crisis effectively. The one-day course will take the staff through Terrorism, understanding intruder psychology, and Response & risk management.

RGM, the leading security services company offers manned security guards and corporate security guards, and loss prevention officers for manufacturing sites, local authority, construction sites, education sector, recycling plants, and factory units. Manned guarding or static guarding refers to protecting the property and/or people by professional security personnel. The guards are trained to protect the property against unauthorized access, damage, and theft. Fully licensed and well-presented guards are available 247, 365 days at the site.

The corporate security guards protect the people, premises, and assets at all times. They are available for construction, retail, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, public & government buildings, and education institutions. The loss prevention officers and retail security guards are available for shopping malls, retail stores, and departmental stores. They are trained in behavioral observation and timely intervention. They can spot signs of shoplifting at the individual level as well as small and large groups. Their Intrusion Testing Services are performed by creating realistic attack simulations to measure the strength of the existing physical security controls and exploit potential weaknesses that can be used for unauthorized entry.

To learn more visit https://www.rgmsecurity.co.uk/2020/11/03/security-threat-awareness-and-prevention/

RGM Security Ltd. was founded in 2014 by Rebecca Erasmus and Gemma Moses who come with a combined experience of 30 years in the security industry. The company offers a wide range of security solutions including manned security guards and corporate security guards. RGM was recently awarded the Visionary Leadership Award at SW Business Growth Awards 2020 and the leading award for the Chwarae Teg Exemplar Employers Award. Each and every employee is personally handpicked for each of their roles so that the clients can be assured that their assets are in safe hands.

