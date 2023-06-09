RH Announces the Unveiling of RH England, the Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park… – Press Release

A Celebration of History, Design, Food and Wine

RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park, a Magnificent 17th-Century, 73-Acre Estate with Architecture and Interiors by Sir John Soane, Restored and Reimagined as First-of-Its-Kind Design and Hospitality Destination.

RH RH announced today the opening of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park – a 400-year-old landmark estate representing the most inspiring and immersive physical expression of the brand to date. RH England marks the beginning of the retailer’s global expansion and its continued foray into hospitality with three primary restaurants: The Orangery, a live-fire concept; The Loggia, an outdoor venue featuring wood-fired pizzas; and The Conservatory, an American bistro, opening later this fall. The Gallery also includes a Wine Lounge and Tea Salon – all with stunning views of the English countryside – as well as a Juicery, serving made-to-order fresh juices and grilled baguettes with cultured butter and homemade preserves.

RH ENGLAND, THE GALLERY AT THE HISTORIC AYNHO PARK (Photo: Business Wire)

Spanning 73 acres and over 60 rooms, this unrivaled experience seamlessly integrates luxury home furnishings collections from RH Interiors, Contemporary, Modern and Outdoor with rare art, antiques and artifacts from across the globe. Among England’s rare Grade 1 listed buildings – which include Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament – Aynho Park was expanded and refurbished by preeminent British architect Sir John Soane in the early-19th century, serving as an exceptional example of his commissioned work for elite clients.

First constructed in 1615, the pedigreed property in the Cotswolds remained in the ownership of the Cartwright family until the mid-20th century. Primarily Classical Revival in style with vestiges of Continental Baroque, Aynho…