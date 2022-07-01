Ricardo Vasconcelos: Northamptonshire red-ball skipper extends contract to 2025

Northants have not won any of their seven Championship Division One games this season – but six ended in draws

Northamptonshire red-ball captain Ricardo Vasconcelos has agreed a contract extension to run until the end of the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old South African has scored almost 4,000 runs in all formats since arriving in 2018.

He was chosen as Championship skipper less than a fortnight before the start of the season, which led to predecessor Adam Rossington joining Essex.

Vasconcelos qualifies as a non-overseas player as he has a Portuguese passport.

“It’s been a bit of a cloud hanging over my head for about a year now, all the chat about me possibly moving on, so much so that it’s probably affected my performances a bit, so I’m glad I can now put that behind me and focus on leading the team and scoring runs,” he said.

“I think everyone can see the direction we’re going in as a team and I’m very excited to see what the next few years have in store for us.”

