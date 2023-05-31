Rice Protein Market is to reach USD 1019.42 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4 per… – Press Release

Pune, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverages market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Rice Protein Market “. The Rice Protein Market size was valued at USD 770 Mn in 2022. The total Rice Protein Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1019.42 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 770 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 1019.42 Mn CAGR 4 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By product, source, end-user, and nature Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Rice Protein Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Rice Protein Market report includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape, and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Rice Protein Market, the challenges faced by the market participants, and growth prospects in the Rice Protein industry across the globe.