Richard Branson: ‘I might love Jeff Bezos to return and see our flight off’





The Virgin Galactic founder told CNN Business in a Friday interview that his surprise announcement about making his long-awaited trip to outer space next week on a Virgin Galactic spaceplane was a coincidence, and had nothing to do with Bezos’s timing. Bezos said last month he would fly on July 20 aboard a rocket built by his own space company, Blue Origin.

“I don’t know for sure exactly when Jeff Bezos is going, he may decide to go before us, but I honestly don’t see this as a space race,” Branson told CNN Business’ Rachel Crane. “I would love for Jeff to come and see our flight off whenever it takes place. I would love to go and watch him go in his flight, and I think both of us will wish each other well.”

Since the early 2000s, Branson and Bezos have been vying to develop, test and launch suborbital rockets that can take wealthy thrillseekers on brief, 2,300-mile-per-hour rides a few dozen miles above Earth. And their efforts have long been framed as a “billionaire space race.”…