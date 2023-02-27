Richard Gleeson: Lancashire bowler indicators new two-year T20 contract

Richard Gleeson was a travelling reserve for England’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign following his international debut against India in 2022

Lancashire paceman Richard Gleeson has signed a new two-year T20 contract ahead of the 2023 Vitality Blast.

The England T20 international helped Lancashire Lightning reach last season’s Blast final and was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

He was given an England call-up to face India in 2022 and has gone on to make six appearances for his country.

“It was brilliant to play a key role as we reached the final of the Blast last summer,” he told the club website.

“To then make my England debut and be part of a squad that lifted the T20 World Cup was a dream come true and something that I would never have imagined doing this time last year.

“I have felt in good rhythm during the international and franchise cricket that I have played this winter. I am now looking forward to getting back to Old Trafford and playing for Lancashire Lightning in the…