Richard Gleeson named in England Twenty20 squad versus India

Richard Gleeson is the leading English wicket-taker in this season’s Blast with 20 and joint-second overall

England have called up uncapped Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson for their Twenty20 international series against India.

Gleeson, 34, has taken 70 wickets in 64 domestic T20 matches, including a career-best 5-33 against Worcestershire Rapids in this season’s Blast.

New England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler will take charge of an otherwise familiar squad for the three T20s and three one-day internationals.

The first T20 is on 7 July.

Adil Rashid has been given permission by the England & Wales Cricket Board to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca so Lancashire’s Matthew Parkinson will be England’s frontline spinner.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook, who has scored 384 runs in nine innings in this season’s Blast at an average of 48.00, is also named in both white-ball squads.

He made his sole T20 appearance for England against West Indies during the winter.

England…