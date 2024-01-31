Richard Gleeson: Warwickshire signal England T20 paceman for Blast

Richard Gleeson is currently playing for Gulf Giants in the United Arab Emirates

Warwickshire have signed England T20 paceman Richard Gleeson following his end-of-season release by Lancashire.

Gleeson, 36, has signed a contract to play all the group games in the T20 Blast for the Birmingham Bears – as well as Finals Day, if they make it.

“It adds another quality, proven bowler to our T20 squad,” said Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen.

“He offers a skill-set that will be vital, alongside Hassan Ali, at both ends of the innings.”

Gleeson, currently playing in the United Arab Emirates, should make his Bears debut against Notts on 1 June at Edgbaston, where he made a dramatic England T20 debut at the age of 34 in July 2022.

In the space of just four balls, he had Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant both caught behind by Jos Buttler, then claimed the prize wicket of Virat Kohli.

“It’s somewhere that’s close to my heart after making my England debut there,” he said. “I can’t wait to get…