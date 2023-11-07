Richard Johnson: Middlesex boss eager to copy success of Brentford and Brighton

Richard Johnson’s Middlesex side were relegated from the top flight

Middlesex must follow the models of Premier League football clubs Brentford and Brighton in light of their recent troubles, according to head coach Richard Johnson.

This will restrict their ability to sign players in the coming years.

“We have to be smart about how we go about our business,” Johnson said.

“We are well aware of the finance over the next couple of years.”

The club have been handed a points deduction across all formats, suspended until October 2025, while payments from the ECB will be reduced.

Johnson, 48, who played 13 times for England, says Middlesex’s focus will now have to be on youth, using the comparison with the two top-flight football clubs.

Brighton and Brentford – ‘That’s how we have to do it’

“We have got to have cricketers who are multi-format, who can play all types of cricket,” Johnson told the club’s website external-link .

“We want value for money and that’s the way we have to operate.

“It…