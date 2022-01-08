Ricky’s Party Rentals Expands Service Area with Palm Desert CA as New Location

Palm Desert, CA, 01/08/2022 / Ricky’s Party Rentals /

Ricky’s Party Rentals is pleased to announce that they have expanded their services areas and now include Palm Desert CA as the newest location in the list. Anyone looking for stylish and top-quality party rentals in Palm Desert CA, this is the best place to start the search with. From bounce houses to concession machines, chairs, and tables to tents and canopies, one can find all the rentals in one place instead of hopping from one rental to another. Customers can now have a pleasant experience with online bookings. They don’t have to call the office or visit the warehouse and spend extra time.

The website allows customers to browse through their favorite category of event rentals in Palm Desert CA. This family-owned and operated party rental company has been offering premier rentals for several years now. Their clients are spread across the valley including San Bernardino, Palm Springs, and as far as Cathedral City. Whether it is a backyard private party or a lavish wedding outdoors, a sophisticated corporate event, or a fun family event, Ricky’s party rentals in Palm Desert CA caters to the exact needs of the event.

Ricky’s wedding rentals in Palm Desert include exclusive rentals for the special day. A picturesque wedding, a fairy tale wedding, or a lavish wedding, this company is ready to cater to any weddings of all sizes and types with amazing equipment. They also offer sound systems, karaoke systems, chairs, tables, canopies, and most importantly the linen. The website features an exquisite collection of wedding furniture and furnishings including 50 different kinds of classic, vintage, and contemporary chairs, folding chairs, kids’ chairs, and other seating options. The linen collection also includes glitter fabrics, elegant chiffon, perfect picnic checkered fabrics, sophisticated velvet, stylish pintucks, and classy vintage linen.

The wedding rentals in Palm Desert also include lounge furniture, tableware, pipes and drapes, special light settings, different types of tents, shades, and canopies for outdoor weddings, and many more. No party is complete without a bar setup. And this place has some exclusive themed bar rentals such as Chandelier, Victoria, Onyx, Wine Barrel, Beverly Bar, Fruitwood, and standard white and black bars. It doesn’t stop there. The bar setup can be completed with stylish glasses, cocktail tables, and bar stools. All the party rentals in Palm Desert are now available online. Customers can take their time browsing through the equipment and simply choose the date, add them to the cart and make payment. For any additional information, customers are always encouraged to call the office during working hours.

About Ricky's Party Rentals

Ricky’s Party Rentals offers wedding, party and event rentals for all kinds of private, commercial and corporate events in Inland Empire, Fontana & Rancho Cucamonga, Mountain cities, Coachella Valley, Orange County, Los Angeles and Temecula Valley. Audio and video rentals, tables and chairs, tents, canopies, lighting, giant yard games, drapers, throne chairs, dinner and glassware and many more rentals are available.

