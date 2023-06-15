Ride Sharing Market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.45% from 2022 to 2027, Increasi… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The ride-sharing market is set to grow by USD 86.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing traffic congestion is driving the market growth. Traffic congestion is a result of factors such as rapid population growth, increasing GDP per capita, a surge in the number of working women, and exponential growth in urbanization. Other factors include the rise in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motor or electric bikes and the availability of low-interest loans by financial institutions. Ride-sharing is considered a solution for traffic congestion, as it is a hassle-free, eco-friendly, and cost-effective mode of transport. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The ride-sharing market covers the following areas:

The report on the ride-sharing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Ride-Sharing Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Leading trends

The rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Dockless bikes can be picked up and dropped off anywhere without the need for parking or dock stations.

They come with GPS sensors, which reduces the chances of them being stolen or damaged.

Vendors are focusing on introducing a large number of dockless sharing bikes, as building a dock or parking station incurs huge costs.

Thus, the rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services is expected to support global market growth during the forecast period.

