Ride Sharing Market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.45% from 2022 to 2027, Increasi… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The ride-sharing market is set to grow by USD 86.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing traffic congestion is driving the market growth. Traffic congestion is a result of factors such as rapid population growth, increasing GDP per capita, a surge in the number of working women, and exponential growth in urbanization. Other factors include the rise in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motor or electric bikes and the availability of low-interest loans by financial institutions. Ride-sharing is considered a solution for traffic congestion, as it is a hassle-free, eco-friendly, and cost-effective mode of transport. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The ride-sharing market covers the following areas:
The report on the ride-sharing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Ride-Sharing Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics
Leading trends
- The rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services is a key trend in the market.
- Dockless bikes can be picked up and dropped off anywhere without the need for parking or dock stations.
- They come with GPS sensors, which reduces the chances of them being stolen or damaged.
- Vendors are focusing on introducing a large number of dockless sharing bikes, as building a dock or parking station incurs huge costs.
- Thus, the rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services is expected to support global market growth during the forecast period.
What’s New? –