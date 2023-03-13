Rihanna’s daring maternity style on Oscars pink carpet

Written by Taylor Nicioli, CNN

Dressed in a sheer, form-fitting gown, Rihanna arrived on the Oscars’ champagne-colored carpet with her baby bump proudly on display — her first high-profile public appearance since last month’s Super Bowl.

The singer, who was nominated in the awards’ best original song category, wore a leather bra and maxi skirt combo, by designer label Alaïa, layered over a mesh turtleneck. She completed the eye-catching look with pops of bright red on her lips and nails.

Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” as heard in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The singer, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, later performed her song “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” having changed into another belly-baring ensemble by Maison Margiela. The crystal-embellished black bra and floral pants set with golden accents was custom-made for her by the label’s creative director, John Galliano,…