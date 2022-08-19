Rihanna’s large boots had been made for stomping

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, “Look of the Week” is a regular series dedicated to unpacking the most talked about outfit of the last seven days.

This week, Rihanna reminded fans of her boundary-pushing style. The multi-talented star, who has only been spotted in public a handful of times since giving birth in May, stepped out in New York on Saturday wearing larger-than-life boots.

While her RZA tee, sunglasses and snakeskin-print bag already made for a casual but chic outfit, Rihanna took things to the next level with a pair of gigantic, slouchy boots that brushed the hem of her denim miniskirt.

The look suggests that the performer is still keeping a close eye on runway trends: Her outsized footwear appeared to be straight from French label Y/Project’s recent Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which saw a similar-looking pair of black denim boots styled in a head-to-toe denim look.