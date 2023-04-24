Rileys weren’t ‘cleared’ to teach, says NACAC

Pauline Davis-Thompson

(CNS): The row over how Lacee Barnes-Riley, a gold medal-winning former national athlete turned coach, and her husband, Adrian Riley, were accredited for the recent CARIFTA Games escalated Monday after Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) President Delroy Murray circulated a letter from North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) implying that Bahamian track star Pauline Davis-Thompson was the one who forced the issue without authorisation.

Barnes-Riley recently posted a video on social media in which she accused the CIAA of being behind an embarrassing incident where they were escorted from the CARIFTA training area and their accreditation was revoked. The controversy has overshadowed the Games, where local athletes won two gold medals and one bronze. The Rileys went to the Bahamas having privately paid for and secured their accreditation to coach Cayman athletes.

The letter from NACAC, signed by General…