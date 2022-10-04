Rinnai and Toyota Start Exploring Hydrogen-Powered Cooking Methods – Press Release

Innovating cooking techniques within Woven City that are both flavorful and sustainable

TOKYO, Oct 4, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Rinnai Corporation (Rinnai) and TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Toyota), together with Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (Woven Planet), have initiated collaborative efforts on a potentially ubiquitous new application of hydrogen for food preparation. Their shared goal is to contribute to carbon neutrality and popularize more sustainable approaches to cooking. They aim to achieve this by enabling real-world experiences with hydrogen-powered heating methods in and around Woven City–a living laboratory being developed by Toyota in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

Rinnai aims to contribute to creating a healthier way of living and a more sustainable society for people around the world. As part of these efforts, Rinnai formulated the Rinnai “Innovation Manifesto 2050,” a declaration aimed at achieving carbon neutrality. In May 2022, Rinnai announced the successful development of the 100% hydrogen combustion technology for residential water heaters and is actively developing a variety of other hydrogen-powered equipment.

Toyota is on a mission to transform itself into a mobility company, contribute to a sustainable future, and produce well-being for all–for generations to come. To make this vision a reality, Toyota is constructing Woven City where people will live, work, and play as partners and residents create and test new inventions. Developing and utilizing sustainable energy is part of the mission, including new hydrogen technology as a promising option towards carbon neutrality, that will combine with new mobility innovations to become the future fabric of life.

Rinnai, Toyota, and Woven Planet share a strong desire to expand the applications of hydrogen and help achieve global carbon neutrality. Together, they have targeted cooking as a significant way to validate the domestic abilities of hydrogen energy and demonstrate its convenience,…