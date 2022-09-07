Rio Tinto should face lawsuit in US over Mongolian mine value overruns

In a 134-page decision made public on Tuesday, US District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said funds advised by Pentwater Capital Management LP, Turquoise’s largest minority shareholder with about a 10% stake, may pursue a proposed class action on behalf of Turquoise shareholders from July 2018 to July 2019.

The judge dismissed some claims against Rio Tinto and various executives, and all claims against Montreal-based Turquoise. His decision is dated Sept. 2.

Pentwater accused Rio Tinto and Turquoise of fraudulently assuring that the $5.3 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine was “on plan” and “on budget,” even as it was falling up to 2-1/2 years behind schedule and coming in as much as $1.9 billion over budget.

Shareholders of Turquoise said their investments lost close to three-quarters of their value as the truth became known. The shareholders are seeking damages from Rio to recoup their losses.

In letting Chicago-based Pentwater seek to hold Rio Tinto liable for some of Turquoise’s statements,…