Rishabh Pant: India wicketkeeper in hospital after automobile crash

Rishabh Pant was moved to a hospital in Dehradun after initially receiving treatment in Roorkee, said his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is in a stable condition in hospital after being injured in a car crash.

Police say the 25-year-old “dozed off” and lost control of his car. It flipped over twice and caught fire.

Reports in India say Pant suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.

Pant crashed between Mangalaur and Nursan, close to his hometown of Roorkee in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

“Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted external-link .

“I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.”