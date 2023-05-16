Rishi Patel: Leicestershire opener reaping rewards of apply journey to India

Rishi Patel hit an unbeaten 134 in the second innings against Glamorgan last month

Leicestershire opener Rishi Patel says his excellent start to the season has finally convinced him that he is good enough to play at first-class level.

The 24-year-old has scored 517 runs in five Championship games, including his first three centuries.

Chats with former England batter James Taylor and spending part of the winter in India helped boost his confidence.

“At the end of last season, I didn’t want to see another cricket bat for six weeks,” he told BBC Radio Leicester.

Patel only averaged 24.86 from eight Championship appearances last summer, with a highest score of 99, and so the rush of runs which have helped Leicestershire avoid defeat so far this season has slightly taken him by surprise.

“It’s been an unexpected start, but a good start. I haven’t scored consistent runs in the last couple of years so it’s [been about] finding that balance between learning to play at this level and feeling…