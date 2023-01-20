Rishi Sunak fined for failing to put on seatbelt





UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while riding in a car.

Sunak, who was filming a social media clip at the time of the offense, received a “conditional offer of fixed penalty” by Lancashire Constabulary.

A Downing Street spokesperson on Friday said the British leader “will of course comply” with the penalty. “The Prime Minister fully accepts this was a mistake,” the spokesperson added.

Sunak’s spokesperson had previously said on Thursday that Sunak apologized for a “brief error of judgment” while he filmed an Instagram video in northern England, and urged people to wear their seatbelt.

