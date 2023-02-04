Rishi Sunak has had a torrid first 100 days as Britain’s chief. However the Conservatives won’t be doomed



Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak celebrated his first 100 days as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

In some sense, the fact Sunak was able to reach this milestone at all was reason enough to celebrate. When he took over from his predecessor Liz Truss last autumn she had only managed 49 days, making her the shortest-serving PM in British history.

During her brief, chaotic spell in Downing Street, Truss somehow managed to sink the government Conservative party’s poll ratings even lower than her predecessor, Boris Johnson, a man forever remembered as the first prime minister found to have broken the law while in office.

So the fact that Sunak, not universally popular among Conservative party members or parliamentarians, has survived 100 days is an achievement in its own right.

But that certainly doesn’t mean his first 100 days have been a…