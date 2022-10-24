Rishi Sunak: Leaders react to subsequent Conservative PM

Politicians and other leaders have been reacting to news that Rishi Sunak is to be the new prime minister.
He faces a number of challenges including a cost-of-living crisis, a war in Europe as well as pressure to get Stormont working again.
In May, Sinn Féin was returned as the assembly’s largest party, however, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the forming of an executive.
The DUP withdrew in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
As it stands, unless an executive is formed by 00:01 BST on Friday 28 October, people in Northern Ireland could, once again, be heading to the polls.
Mr Sunak has received a mixed reaction from the Stormont party leaders and senior politicians in the Republic of Ireland.
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin
Speaking before Mr Sunak was announced for the role, Ms McDonald said any new prime minister will face a challenge of ensuring NI “does not remain endlessly in limbo” without government.
Speaking in Belfast…