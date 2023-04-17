RITE AID CORPORATION (NYSE: RAD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebh… – Press Release

Did you lose money on investments in Rite Aid? If so, please visit Rite Aid Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid” or the “Company”) RAD between April 26, 2018 and March 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Rite Aid is a national health care service and retail products company. Through Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits manager, the Company purports to provide pharmacy benefits and services to over two million members nationwide.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; (2) Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear “red flags” that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful; (3) Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists; (4) Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”) and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; and (5) as a result, it was at risk of…