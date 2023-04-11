River Park Teams with ERI and Caglia Environmental Group to Offer Earth Day E-Wa… – Press Release

River Park has teamed with Caglia Environmental Group and ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, to provide Fresno residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics as part of the River Park Shopping Center’s series of Earth Day and National Park Week events.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00am to 3:00pm in the River Park Shopping Center near the entrance to Teazer World Tea Market at 115 E. Paseo Del Centro, Fresno, CA 93720.

All types of residential electronic items will be collected for this special program, including computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics that contain batteries or electrical cords (with the exception of large household appliances). ERI, a certified e-Steward, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to partner with our friends at Caglia and River Park to benefit the good people of Fresno,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing together on April 22nd will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”

Richard Caglia, President of Corporate Development at Caglia Environmental, said “We’re very proud to partner up with ERI and River Park to provide access to electronic disposal services in our community. These events are important because they help keep our neighborhoods clean and aid in preventing fires caused by improper disposal.”

Consumers with questions about the event are encouraged to call 559/233-1158.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware…