Rivian recalling 13,000 automobiles for free bolt





CNN

—



Rivian, the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company, is recalling nearly all the vehicles it has produced to tighten a loose fastener in the vehicles’ front suspension. The recall involves 12,212 electric pickups, vans and SUVs, according to paperwork the company filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Amazon-backed electric vehicle manufacturer sent messages to its customers on Friday to inform them of the recall, according to a statement from the company, which emphasized that it has not yet heard of any injuries as a result of the issue.

Seven instances potentially related to this issue have been reported and there have been no reported injuries, according to Rivian. Customers who begin to notice any unusual noises or vibration from the front of their vehicles are advised to contact Rivian immediately. The company plans to set up…