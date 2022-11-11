Riyadh to Host Global Fintech Experts as the Kingdom Ramps Up to Transform into … – Press Release

Centered around Saudi Arabia’s national economic development strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, Trescon brings World Fintech Show to the Kingdom, which aims to connect global fintech innovators with enterprises, investors, policymakers, government authorities, and collaborators to redefine and re-energize financial services by adopting the most impactful technologies.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov 11, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – After successfully managing DIFC Fintech Week, one of the largest fintech events in the Middle East, Trescon will host its World Fintech Show taking place on 5-6 December 2022 at the Intercontinental Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. World Fintech Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused event that deep dives into the latest challenges and technology trends in Saudi Arabia’s financial services sector.

The show will highlight Saudi Arabia’s thriving fintech ecosystem and explore some of the core fintech areas. The discussion themes will include: future of fintech; sustainability; regtech; insurtech; decentralized finance; embedded finance; open banking; digital payments; Studios and corporate innovation; buy-now-pay-later (BNPL); wealth management; and metaverse.

The Saudi edition of World Fintech Show will gather top minds in the global and regional fintech space under a single roof. Some of the experts speaking at the event include: Issam Abousleiman, CEO – Middle East, The World Bank Group; Osama Bokhari, Head of Banking Commission, International Chamber of Commerce – Saudi Arabia; Dr Bijna Dasani, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley; Jason Mikula, CEO & Founder, Fintech Business Weekly; Majed Alanazi, Head of Trade Finance, Alinma Bank; and Nabil Al Issa, Managing Partner, King & Spalding LLC, to name a few.

According to Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman of Trescon, “We are excited to bring World Fintech Show to Saudi Arabia. The show will be a perfect platform for mainly three things: establishing thought leadership; explore latest technology…