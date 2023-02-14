Roadzen, Inc., a Leading Global Insurance Technology Company, Announces Plans to… – Press Release

Roadzen’s mission is to transform the insurance experience for drivers around the world by giving them lower premiums, on-road safety and seamless claim processing.

Roadzen has built a pioneering technology platform that uses telematics, computer vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to transform the insurance value chain – across underwriting, distribution and claims – called the Roadzen “Insurance as a Service” (“IaaS”) platform.

Roadzen’s technology and insurance distribution licenses in major global markets place the company at the epicenter of the digital revolution in auto insurance.

The proceeds of the transaction are expected to accelerate Roadzen’s investment in its sales and growth initiatives and its technology and allow it to pursue additional strategic M&A opportunities.

The transaction values Roadzen at a pre-money equity value of $683 million and is expected to provide up to $204 million in cash proceeds, assuming no redemptions by Vahanna’s public shareholders and prior to the payment of transaction expenses.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

Roadzen, Inc. (“Roadzen”), a global insurance technology company, and Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (“Vahanna”) VHNA, a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Roadzen Inc. and expects to be listed on Nasdaq. The transaction reflects a pre-money equity value for Roadzen of approximately $683 million. The merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Roadzen’s CEO Rohan Malhotra will continue to lead the combined company following the closing of the transaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005546/en/

Roadzen Overview

Roadzen is a leading…