Rob Andrew: Sussex chief government to exit Hove to hitch the ECB

Rob Andrew took the Sussex job in November 2016 following his departure from the RFU earlier in the year

Rob Andrew is to leave Sussex after seven years as chief executive to join the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The former England and British & Irish Lions stand-off, who became English rugby supremo with the Rugby Football Union, takes up a new role at the ECB.

Andrew, 60, will have the title Managing Director, Professional Game.

It succeeds the role of Managing Director, County Cricket, which has been filled by Neil Snowball since he quit as Warwickshire CEO in July 2020.

It is part of an ECB restructure which follows the appointment earlier this week of Cricket Wales chief executive Leshia Hawkins external-link as the ECB’s new Managing Director, Recreational Game.

Andrew will take responsibility for “growing and nurturing” both men’s and women’s professional domestic cricket.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to bring Rob Andrew…