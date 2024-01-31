Rob Keogh: Northants hungry to ‘proper the wrongs’ of final summer time

Rob Keogh hit 172 in last September’s Championship win over Essex

Northamptonshire all-rounder Rob Keogh believes they have the desire and ability to bounce straight back following last summer’s relegation.

They finished bottom of Championship Division One in 2023, 16 points short of staying in the top flight.

The club have re-signed India batter Karun Nair and Australian pace bowler Chris Tremain for the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

“Everyone is so keen to right the wrongs of last year,” Keogh said.

“Everybody is putting in the hard yards (in training). Everyone wants to improve and we all agree we need to be fitter and stronger – hopefully that will help us on the field.”

Northants finished 2023 strongly, losing by two wickets to Warwickshire after having them 24-5 chasing a target of 176, drawing with champions Surrey at The Oval after leading by 172 on first innings and beating second-placed Essex by an innings.

“We showed in September last year what we are capable of,” Keogh told…