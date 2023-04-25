Rob Key: The Hundred can compete with different franchise leagues with extra funding

Brendon McCullum (left) and Rob Key (right) have transformed England’s Test fortunes since their appointments in 2022

The Hundred can be the “second-best” franchise competition after the Indian Premier League, says England managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key.

Key said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) must ensure The Hundred pays players enough to compete with franchise leagues around the world.

The third edition of the 100-ball tournament, launched by the ECB in 2020, takes place from 1-27 August.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves,” Key told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We need to make sure that our competition is good enough and pays enough.”

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which started in 2008, is the world’s biggest T20 franchise competition.

India’s men’s players do not participate in franchise leagues other than the IPL, with the money they earn from the tournament helping to ensure they do not need to.

“I don’t see why our competition can’t be second-best to the IPL,” said…