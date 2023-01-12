Roberta Moretti Avery: Brazil’s widespread captain on her battle with melancholy

Roberta Moretti Avery is trying to end the stigma of mental health in women’s cricket

Brazil captain Roberta Moretti Avery is something of a celebrity within women’s cricket.

Having rocketed into awareness during Covid-19 lockdowns with her innovative batting drills on social media, she has caught the eye both on and off the pitch since.

She is one of 14 women in Brazil with a central contract – Brazil’s men don’t yet have such privileges – and she has led her side to two South American Championship wins.

And, despite failing to qualify for the T20 World Cup, Avery’s side completed a remarkable one-run victory in their qualifier against Canada by taking five wickets with the last five balls of the match.

Off the pitch, 37-year-old Avery has appeared on a number of cricket podcasts, including Tailenders, as she seeks to grow the profile of both Brazil and women’s cricket.

Yet despite appearing, on the outside at least, to be the bubbly, happy captain of Brazil, Avery has struggled with…