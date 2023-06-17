Roch Unveils World’s First Universal Dog Friendly Standard and Certification Pro… – Press Release

Roch, a dog friendly startup named after St. Roch, the patron saint of dogs, today announced the launch of The Roch Standard, the world’s first universal dog friendly standard & certification process, designed to capture the dog friendly policies and position of a business in order to rank them against their regional and industry peers.

The launch of The Roch Standard marks a major milestone in promoting canine-inclusive practices globally, and is a pioneering standard and certification process for businesses within the hospitality, leisure, and retail industries who want to aspire towards best practice when it comes to engaging with their canine customers.

The new dog friendly certification standard, the first of its kind, is a patent pending dog friendly certification process that businesses must pass through in order to gain Roch recognition as a dog-friendly establishment. This unprecedented move in the industry empowers dog owners to confidently identify and patronize establishments that genuinely welcome and accommodate their four-legged friends.

“By introducing a universal dog friendly standard, Roch strongly signals its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for owners and their dogs,” said Guise Bule de Missenden, the CEO of Roch. “I invite anyone who loves dogs to join us at the Roch Society to help us make the world a friendlier place for our four-legged friends, and an easier place to travel when we are out wandering it with them. If you want to work in support of dogs and help us do great work, find your way to us.”

He went on to say, “At Roch we work to enhance the lives of our dogs, enriching our own lives in the process, and together as a team we foster a world where the bond between humans and dogs is not merely tolerated, but cherished and cultivated.”

With the launch of this standard, Roch stands at the forefront of transforming how businesses across various sectors integrate and accommodate our canine companions. For…