Rocket Lab Prepares for First of Two Launches to Deploy Storm Monitoring Constel… – Press Release

The ‘Rocket Like a Hurricane’ launch is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand as early as May 8 to deploy the first set of TROPICS satellites for NASA’s hurricane monitoring constellation

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, is preparing for the first of two dedicated Electron launches to deploy a constellation of storm monitoring satellites for NASA.

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket on the pad at Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand ahead of the ‘Rocket Like a Hurricane’ launch, the first of two dedicated Electron launches for NASA to deploy the TROPICS storm-monitoring constellation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first launch, called ‘Rocket Like a Hurricane,’ is scheduled for lift-off no earlier than 13:00 on May 8th NZST from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The launch window extends for two hours and there are back up opportunities throughout May should the launch date need to be adjusted.

Launch Window:



NZST: 13:00 – 15:00, May 8



UTC: 01:00 – 03:00, May 8



EDT: 21:00 – 23:00, May 7



PDT: 18:00 – 20:00, May 7

The TROPICS constellation (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats) will monitor the formation and evolution of tropical cyclones, including hurricanes, and will provide rapidly updating observations of storm intensity. This data will help scientists better understand the processes that effect these high-impact storms, ultimately leading to improved modelling and prediction. The constellation, which is part of NASA’s Earth System Science Pathfinder Program, consists of four CubeSats that require launch to a specific orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers and inclination of about 30 degrees. All four satellites need to be deployed into their…