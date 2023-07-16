Rocket Lab Prepares Mix of NASA and Commercial Satellites, and Takes Next Step i… – Press Release

The ‘Baby Come Back’ launch is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand as early as July 18 NZST and is the Company’s second recovery mission of 2023

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, is preparing to launch a mix of satellites for NASA and commercial satellite constellation operators in the coming days. The mission, named Baby Come Back, is scheduled for lift-off between 11:30–13:30 NZST on July 18th from Pad B at Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. Rocket Lab will be attempting to recover Electron’s first stage from the ocean following the launch in the next major step in the Company’s program to make Electron a reusable rocket.

Launch Window Opens:

NZST | 11:30, July 18

UTC | 23:30, July 17

EDT | 19:30, July 17

PDT | 16:30, July 17

Baby Come Back will launch a total of seven satellites to a sun synchronous orbit for three customers: NASA, Space Flight Laboratory and Spire Global.

NASA: NASA’s Starling mission is a four CubeSat mission designed to advance technologies for cooperative groups of spacecraft – also known as swarms. Spacecraft swarms refer to multiple spacecraft autonomously coordinating their activities on orbit. Once positioned in orbit around Earth and spaced about 40 miles / 64 km apart, Starling’s spacecraft will demonstrate the ability to autonomously fly together while keeping track of each other’s relative positions and trajectories. They also will demonstrate the ability to plan and execute activities as a group, without guidance from mission controllers, including responding to new information from onboard sensors. Starling’s spacecraft will also demonstrate creating and maintaining an inter-spacecraft communications network that automatically adjusts to changing conditions.. The Starling mission will test whether the technologies work as expected, what their limitations are, and what developments are…