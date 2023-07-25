Rod Bransgrove: Hampshire chairman to step down on the finish of the season

Hampshire credit chairman Rod Bransgrove with helping safeguard the club and preserve its long-term future

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove will step down from his role at the end of the 2023 season.

He was elected as chair in 2000 and has overseen the most successful period in the club’s 160-year history.

“Being chair of Hampshire has been a huge honour and one of the greatest experiences of my life,” he told the club website external-link .

“I am so proud of all the players and coaches who have entertained and inspired us all during my tenure.”

Bransgrove was the driving force behind Hampshire’s move from the County Ground to the Ageas Bowl, which has brought international cricket to the county on a regular basis.

During his tenure, the men’s team transformed into one of the most competitive in the domestic game, winning three T20 titles and four one-day cups.

He also oversaw the launch of the Southern Vipers women’s team, who have become one of the most dominant regional sides in…