RØDE NT1 Microphone Updates Venerable with New Digital Features for Recording, S… – Press Release

RØDE offers a 5th Gen update to the iconic NT1 microphone with integrated DSP, preamp, and interface technology.
B&H is pleased to announce the RØDE NT1 5th Generation with new upgraded features. Available in black or silver finishes, this next-generation NT1 microphone combines all the celebrated performance of the classic with new USB functionality for a versatile, dual analog/digital workhorse that will make it a go-to mic in any home studio, podcasting setup, or pro-streaming system.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005248/en/
The NT1 large-diaphragm condenser microphone, now RØDE is proud to introduce its latest update to that popular line of large-diaphragm mics, the NT1 5th Generation. Available in black or silver varieties, this next-generation NT1 microphone combines all the celebrated performance of the classic with new USB functionality for a versatile, dual analog/digital workhorse that will make it a go-to mic in any home studio, podcasting setup, or pro-streaming system. (Photo: Business Wire)
RODE NT1 5th Generation Large-Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser XLR/USB Microphone
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1747394-REG/rode_nt1gen5_nt1_5th_generation_large_diaphragm.html
NT1 Black Finish Microphone:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1747395-REG/rode_nt1gen5b_nt1_5th_generation_large_diaphragm.html
Key Features
- NT1 Mic designed for Recording, Streaming & Podcasting
- Cardioid Pattern Reduces Ambient Noise
- Analog XLR & Digital USB-C Connectors
- 192 kHz / 32-Bit Float A to D Converter
- Large 1″ Gold-Sputtered Diaphragm
- Revolution Preamp, DSP Processing
- Software for Multiple USB Mics at Once
- Includes Pop Filter and Shockmount
- Operates on Phantom or USB Bus Power
Featuring an analog XLR connector and a digital USB-C connector, the RØDE NT1 5th Generation represents another major leap forward for this highly regarded microphone. The…