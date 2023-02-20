RØDE NT1 Microphone Updates Venerable with New Digital Features for Recording, S… – Press Release

RØDE offers a 5th Gen update to the iconic NT1 microphone with integrated DSP, preamp, and interface technology.

B&H is pleased to announce the RØDE NT1 5th Generation with new upgraded features. Available in black or silver finishes, this next-generation NT1 microphone combines all the celebrated performance of the classic with new USB functionality for a versatile, dual analog/digital workhorse that will make it a go-to mic in any home studio, podcasting setup, or pro-streaming system.

The NT1 large-diaphragm condenser microphone, now RØDE is proud to introduce its latest update to that popular line of large-diaphragm mics, the NT1 5th Generation. Available in black or silver varieties, this next-generation NT1 microphone combines all the celebrated performance of the classic with new USB functionality for a versatile, dual analog/digital workhorse that will make it a go-to mic in any home studio, podcasting setup, or pro-streaming system. (Photo: Business Wire)

RODE NT1 5th Generation Large-Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser XLR/USB Microphone

NT1 Black Finish Microphone:



Key Features

NT1 Mic designed for Recording, Streaming & Podcasting

Cardioid Pattern Reduces Ambient Noise

Analog XLR & Digital USB-C Connectors

192 kHz / 32-Bit Float A to D Converter

Large 1″ Gold-Sputtered Diaphragm

Revolution Preamp, DSP Processing

Software for Multiple USB Mics at Once

Includes Pop Filter and Shockmount

Operates on Phantom or USB Bus Power

Featuring an analog XLR connector and a digital USB-C connector, the RØDE NT1 5th Generation represents another major leap forward for this highly regarded microphone. The…