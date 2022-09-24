Roger Federer: 20-time Grand Slam champion retires after Laver Cup loss

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and spent a total of 310 weeks as world number one

A tearful Roger Federer waved goodbye to professional tennis after teaming up with fellow great Rafael Nadal on an emotional night at the Laver Cup.

The 41-year-old received a long ovation after walking off court for the final time as he retired as a professional.

The Swiss, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, is considered one of the best players in tennis history.

“It’s been a wonderful day. I’m happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I’m happy I made it through,” he said.

Federer cried as he hugged Nadal and other players, then took acclaim from the 17,500 fans who chanted his name.

Nadal also could not hold back the tears. The 36-year-old Spaniard cried as he sat alongside Federer while the pair listened to British singer Ellie Goulding rounding off a memorable night with a performance.

Federer and Nadal – for so long rivals at the top of the men’s game – joined forces to play doubles…