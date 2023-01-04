Rohingya refugees in Indonesia: Mom recollects the horror of month at sea



Aceh, Indonesia

CNN

—



Hatemon Nesa weeps as she clings to her 5-year-old daughter, Umme Salima, at a rescue shelter in Indonesia’s Aceh province. Their faces appear gaunt, their eyes sullen, after drifting for weeks at sea on a boat with little food or water.

“My skin was rotting off and my bones were visible,” Nesa said. “I thought I would die on that boat.”

Nesa also cries for her 7-year-old daughter, Umme Habiba, who she says she was forced to leave behind in Bangladesh – she couldn’t afford any more than the $1,000 the traffickers demanded to transport her and her youngest child to Malaysia. “My heart is burning for my daughter,” she said.

Nesa and Umme Salima were among around 200 Rohingya, members of a persecuted Muslim minority, who embarked on the dangerous voyage in late November from Cox’s Bazar, a sprawling refugee camp in Bangladesh crowded…