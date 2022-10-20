Rolls-Royce’s first electrical automotive has two doorways and is longer than a Cadillac Escalade





Rolls-Royce will start production of its first electric car next year. It has only two doors but is longer than a full-size SUV. And among its innumerable options, the Spectre will be offered with stars in the doors.

The British ultra-luxury car brand has for years offered a feature called the “Starlight Headliner,” filling the ceiling with an array of thousands of tiny lights. The lights, which are actually the tips of fiber-optic cables, look random but are, in fact, arranged to look like the night sky over Goodwood, UK, the location of the Rolls-Royce factory. With the Spectre, Rolls-Royce is adding this feature to the insides of the doors which will have an additional 5,876 “stars” so occupants are fully surrounded by glittering points of light.

Also, despite not needing nearly as much air as Rolls-Royce’s…