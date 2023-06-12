Romania remembers ambassador who in contrast a monkey to African diplomats





CNN

—



Romania is recalling its ambassador to Kenya back to Bucharest and has apologized after its envoy in Nairobi compared a monkey to African diplomats during a meeting he was chairing.

“The African Group has joined us,” Ambassador Dragos Tigau said when a monkey appeared at a window in the conference room, according to the letter demanding an apology seen by CNN.

Confidential documents obtained by CNN reveal outrage from African diplomats who threatened to walk out of meetings attended by the ambassador.

“The African Group would like to condemn in strongest terms possible the insulting, racist and degrading utterances,” wrote Chol Ajongo, South Sudan’s ambassador to Kenya who leads African diplomats in Nairobi.

Another document said that the deputy Russian ambassador “reprimanded” the Romanian official for the remarks who apologized “after…