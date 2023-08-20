Ronbay Announces its Global Development Strategy to Implement a Project of 40,00… – Press Release

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On August 18, 2023 local time, Ronbay, a global leading cathode material company founded by its current chairman Bai Houshan with a membership of many Chinese and Korean scientists, held a global development strategy conference in Seoul, South Korea. It also held a commencement ceremony of the project of 40,000-ton-per-annum high-nickel ternary cathode and 20,000-ton-per-annum lithium ferromanganese phosphate (LMFP) cathode in Chungju, South Korea on the same day.

In September 2014, Ronbay was co-founded by Bai Houshan and Liu Xianglie, experts in lithium battery industry from China and South Korea respectively. With the advantage of being based in China and South Korea, the global powerhouses of power battery, the company has rapidly developed into one of the largest leading cathode material manufacturer in the world.

From 2021 to 2022, the market share of Ronbay’s high-nickel ternary cathode materials ranked first in the world. With a product line including high-nickel ternary, sodium, and LMFP cathode materials, it has expanded its production capacity of cathode materials up to 250,000 tons by the end of 2022.

According to the huge investment plan for building factories around the globe announced by Ronbay this time, by the end of 2025, it will build a capacity of 380,000 tons of ternary cathode materials worldwide, of which 230,000 tons and 100,000 tons of ternary cathode materials will be produced in China and South Korea respectively; In addition to building a capacity of 500,000 tons of ternary cathode materials in China and 200,000 tons of ternary cathode materials in South Korea, it plans to build a capacity of 150,000 tons of ternary cathode materials in Europe and North America respectively by the end of 2030.

Meanwhile, Ronbay plans to build a capacity of 60,000 tons of sodium electric materials in China by the end of 2025, and further increase it to 500,000 tons in China, Europe and North America by the end of…