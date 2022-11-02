Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79

FA Cup classics: Hereford United v Newcastle, 1972

Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79.

Radford powered home a 30-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972.

“Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore; he is a part of football history,” said Hereford. external-link

“We will always keep Ronnie close to our hearts at Edgar Street.”

Watched by 14,000 fans packed in to Edgar Street on 5 February 1972, Newcastle looked set for a place in the fourth round thanks to an 82nd-minute Malcolm Macdonald goal.

But three minutes later Radford won back possession and played a one-two before his stunning finish took the game to extra time.

Substitute Ricky George scored the winner as Hereford became the first non-league club to defeat a top-flight side since 1949.

Radford played as an amateur for Sheffield Wednesday while earning his…