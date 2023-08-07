Rookie Matt Becker Clinches First MLF Bass Pro Tour Win and Angler of the Year a… – Press Release

Tennessee Pro Catches a Five-Bass-Limit Weighing 22-11 on Final Day to Earn Top Award of $100,000 – Takes Home an Additional $100,000 for 2023 Bally Bet Angler of the Year

Despite inclement weather and a stacked field on Championship Sunday, Favorite Fishing pro Matt Becker of Ten Mile, Tennessee, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 22 pounds, 11 ounces to earn his first Bass Pro Tour win and the top award of $100,000 at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Minn Kota Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay Presented by Suzuki. Becker’s two-day total of 10 bass weighing 40-9 earned him the win by a whopping 5-pound, 1-ounce margin over the winningest angler of all time, Bass Pro Shops pro Kevin VanDam of Kalamazoo, Michigan, who was competing in his last Bass Pro Tour event before retirement, and finished in second with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 35-8.

Coming into the final event of the season at Saginaw Bay, Becker, Jacob Wheeler and Ott DeFoe were separated by only three points in the Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Angler of the Year (AOY) race, and while all three pros were still in contention late into the final day, it was Becker who moved up from fourth place to clinch the AOY title and take home an additional $100,000.

“I’ve always wanted to win an Angler of the Year trophy, so that was my ultimate goal coming into this event,” said an emotional Becker. “I’m just a poor kid from Pittsburgh, but this was my dream, and I just can’t believe we did it. Anything is possible through Christ, I’ll tell you guys that. If I can do it,…