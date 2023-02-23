ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES ANNOUNC… – Press Release

Roosevelt Island, NY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced that renovations to the highly anticipated Sportspark Complex are now complete. The nearly $12M renovation that began in April 2021 is slated to reopen in early spring 2023.
“To say I am excited for the reopening of Sportspark would be an understatement – much like the community, I am eager to unveil the new facility,” says Shelton Haynes. “The recreation center is now so much more and will serve as a central hub for the community, emphasizing overall health, wellness, and fitness.”
Major improvements to the facility include:
- A state-of-the-art fitness center;
- A new pool & and elevated amenities;
- Upgraded HVAC & Lighting;
- Installation of energy-efficient systems;
- A reimagined gymnasium;
- A recreational play area;
- Brand-new locker rooms;
- Brand-new single & family restrooms;
- Brand-new showers;
- A group Fitness Studio;
- Event function space;
- Renovated common areas;
- A reception check-in system; and
- Resurfacing of the building’s façade.
Mr. Haynes added, “Once the appropriate New York City inspections are complete, we will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the Sportspark complex in the near future.”
Hours & Operation:
|Monday – Friday
|Saturday – Sunday
|6:30 am – 9 pm
|7 am – 7 pm
Membership & Pricing:
Membership rates for the use of the facility will include access to the following amenities: swimming pool, basketball court, and recreational room. A promotional rate will be announced in advance of the building’s re-opening on a later date.
For membership categories and rates, click here.
To qualify, Resident Adults must submit proof of identity/age AND Roosevelt Island residency:
- Proof of identity: State license or photo ID with name matching the proof of residency.
- Proof of residency: Lease, Rent Bill, or Utility Bill with a Roosevelt Island address and name matching the…