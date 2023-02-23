ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES ANNOUNC… – Press Release

Roosevelt Island, NY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced that renovations to the highly anticipated Sportspark Complex are now complete. The nearly $12M renovation that began in April 2021 is slated to reopen in early spring 2023.

“To say I am excited for the reopening of Sportspark would be an understatement – much like the community, I am eager to unveil the new facility,” says Shelton Haynes. “The recreation center is now so much more and will serve as a central hub for the community, emphasizing overall health, wellness, and fitness.”



Major improvements to the facility include:

A state-of-the-art fitness center;

A new pool & and elevated amenities;

Upgraded HVAC & Lighting;

Installation of energy-efficient systems;

A reimagined gymnasium;

A recreational play area;

Brand-new locker rooms;

Brand-new single & family restrooms;

Brand-new showers;

A group Fitness Studio;

Event function space;

Renovated common areas;

A reception check-in system; and

Resurfacing of the building’s façade.

Mr. Haynes added, “Once the appropriate New York City inspections are complete, we will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the Sportspark complex in the near future.”



Hours & Operation:

Monday – Friday Saturday – Sunday 6:30 am – 9 pm 7 am – 7 pm

Membership & Pricing:

Membership rates for the use of the facility will include access to the following amenities: swimming pool, basketball court, and recreational room. A promotional rate will be announced in advance of the building’s re-opening on a later date.

For membership categories and rates, click here.



To qualify, Resident Adults must submit proof of identity/age AND Roosevelt Island residency: