Rory McIlroy withdraws from PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage occasion

Rory McIlroy’s hopes of completing the career Grand Slam disappeared as he missed the cut at the Masters

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from this week’s PGA Tour event, the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in South Carolina.

No reason was given for the withdrawal of the world number three as it was announced by the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman, 33, shot rounds of 72 and 75 to miss the cut at last week’s Masters by two shots – his ninth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta.

The RBC Heritage is among the PGA Tour’s designated events.

Players ranked in the top 20 of the Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) are only allowed to skip one of the designated events and McIlroy sat out of the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

This week’s second absence from a designated event could potentially cost McIlroy his bonus money from the PIP, which is distributed at the end of the PGA Tour season.

Former world number one Jason Day also pulled out of this week’s event.