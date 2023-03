ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PacWest Bancorp Investors with … – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PacWest Bancorp PACW resulting from allegations that PacWest may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PacWest securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13000 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 10, 2023, Insider published an article entitled “First Republic and PacWest Bancorp plunge as fears of contagion grow following the biggest bank failure since 2008” which stated, among other things, that PacWest “ha[s] exposure to the same type of venture capital clients that Silicon Valley Bank had. A sizeable amount of PacWest’s lending portfolio is tied to real estate owned by venture capital firms.”

On this news, PacWest’s stock price fell $7.54 per share, or 37%, to close at $12.35 per share on March 10, 2023.

